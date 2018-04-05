Tyre firms ask govt to cut import duty on rubber

Tyre industry has urged Centre to make natural rubber (NR) imports easier through lowering of duties, highlighting that rubber production in February has fallen by 16%.

Tyre industry has urged Centre to make natural rubber (NR) imports easier through lowering of duties, highlighting that rubber production in February has fallen by 16%. In its communication to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the industry has asked for duty free imports of NR equivalent to the projected domestic deficit, which is about 3.6 lakh tonne. “Tyre industry has been passing through a challenging phase as far as the raw material availability is concerned. The industry has put in significant production capacities to meet the demand from automobile industry and transportation/ mining sector. However, production planning is seriously undermined as domestic availability of NR is in awfully short supply. As much as 35% of the requirement of natural rubber needs to be met by imports,” said Rajiv Budhraja, director general ATMA ( Automative Tyre Manufacturers Association, in a release.