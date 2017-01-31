TTK Prestige Q3 Net falls 20% to Rs 29.72 crore 

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige today reported a 20.10 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 29.72 crore for the quarter. (Website)

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige today reported a 20.10 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 29.72 crore for the quarter ended December 31, on account of lower sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.2 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 428.2 crore, down 2.06 per cent, from Rs 437.22 crore in the year-ago period, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing. Shares of TTK Prestige were trading 2.70 per cent down, at Rs 5,791.95 apiece on the BSE.