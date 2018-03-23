Trump trade war spooks Sensex, Nifty: How to tide over stock market volatility?

Chetan Ahya of Morgan Stanley says that the previous experiences show that implications of a trade war are not severe. (Image: Reuters)

After the domestic stock market index reacted sharply to trade war fears caused by US President Donald Trump’s imposition of trade tariffs tumbling to a four month low, top market experts point out that the markets are over-reacting. In an interview to CNBC TV18, Chetan Ahya of Morgan Stanley says that the previous experiences show that implications of a trade war are not severe. On similar lines, investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal says that the panic bottom is now coming closer.

How should the investors tide over the heightened volatility in the stock markets? In an interview to ET Now, Sandip Sabharwal says that investors must stick to companies with growth visibility. Many experts point out that the ongoing spat will not escalate into a full blown trade war, as China’s retaliation may be more measured.

According to Quant Broking, the current correction provides a good opportunity to rebuild exposure in the markets. The firm says that Asia will continue to see inflows going forward. The firm says that consumption stocks look good, while PSU banks are avoidable, Further, Quant Broking says that it is not bearsih on the metals space, and commodity exporters are likely to do well going forward.

While the ongoing trade war has spooked the markets, Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak institutional Equities says that the cool-off in oil prices and resolution of IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) could provide upside triggers. According to the expert, the markets appear to be in a dead zone now and it doesn’t look like the worst case scenario has been factored in.

Sanjeev Prasad says that the banking stocks may bounce back sharply. He sees tremendous value in corporate facing banks such as ICICI Bank. Further, the expert says that it is imperative to track GST revenues in the next 2-3 month period. Select FMCG companies which have come down to 30 times FY20 earnings are looking interesting, he said.