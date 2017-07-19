Indian markets to open marginally higher; here are the top stocks in focus today

Domestic markets fell sharply on Tuesday after rising for three consecutive trading sessions with the market benchmark Sensex closing down over 360 points.

Indian stock markets are likely to open flat opening as Nifty futures were trading marginally higher on Singapore Stock Exchange.

Here are the stocks which will be in focus:

At the pre-opening session on NSE, Shares of Aurobindo Pharma received maximum orders followed by ITC, HUL, ICICI Bank, Tata Power and State Bank of India.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: Shares of the FMCG major Hindustan Unilever will be in action today as, yesterday it posted an over 9% rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,283 crore for the April-June period, while some of its business verticals saw a muted quarter due to ‘destocking’ in view of the GST implementation from July 1.

ITC Ltd: Yesterday several analysts downgraded their recommendation on ITC shares, which fell as much as 15% intraday. ITC shares went down drastically to trade at pre-GST levels of March, giving up all the gains in the run up to the implementation of GST and after it. Earlier on Monday, the GST Council, in its first review meeting since the implementation of India’s biggest tax reform since independence, hiked the cess on cigarettes by Rs 485-792 per 1,000 sticks.

Stocks to watch out ahead of first quarter earnings:

Canara Bank, KPIT Technologies, Amtek Auto, Havells, Jubilant Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Sterlite Tech, MindTree, MPS, Sutlej Textiles, GNA Axles, Mastek.

Indian markets yesterday:

Domestic markets fell sharply on Tuesday after rising for three consecutive trading sessions with the market benchmark Sensex closing down over 360 points while Nifty 50 ended 88 points lower somehow manages to close above 9,800 after slipping to the day’s low of 9,792.05 in the intraday trade.

ITC remained the biggest loser on both the benchmark indices with shares closing down 12.63% to Rs 284.6. Shares of ITC Ltd posted their biggest intraday percentage fall since October 2012, accounting for more than half of the losses on the indexes, dragging the benchmark Sensex over 360 points.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 328.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 447.14 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Global Cues:

US stocks ended mixed on Tuesday with S&P 500 closing flat, Nasdaq Composite Index hit an all-time high while Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in the red. Dow was dragged as shares of Goldman Sachs dropped after reporting weak earnings.

Shares in Asia were mostly higher on Wednesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street. Investors were turning their focus to policy meetings by central bank boards in Japan and the EU.