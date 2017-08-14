Titan shares jump to all-time high as GST seen boosting jewelry sales

The stock has surged 94 percent this year to a record, valuing the company at about 563 billion rupees (.8 billion). (Source: Titan’s website)

Titan Co. Ltd., India’s top maker of branded jewellery by market value, expects sales from its Tanishq stores to rise 30 percent this fiscal year as the country’s tax overhaul helps to attract more customers and the company expands its network. The shares rose to a record even as bullion prices fell.“We are going to get more aggressive” as the new measures to boost financial transparency favor the company, Sandeep Kulhalli, senior vice president for retail and marketing at the jewelry arm of Tata Group, said in an interview. The company plans to add 25 to 30 franchisee stores a year in India, and it’s also exploring setting up shops in Dubai and Singapore, he said.

Titan has become the top pick among Indian jewelers after the government implemented the uniform goods and services tax last month, as well as introducing additional measures to increase financial accountability and clamp down on so-called black money. The stock has surged 94 percent this year to a record, valuing the company at about 563 billion rupees ($8.8 billion). Asia’s third-largest economy vies with China as the world’s largest gold consumer.

“Now there is a more level playing field,” said Kulhalli, speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference in Goa at the weekend. Customers who earlier shied away from Titan because of higher prices and favored the financial flexibility offered by smaller jewelers, will now shift to branded stores because of their trustworthiness, he said.

The company — which has about 224 stores nationwide — plans to open more outlets in the north, west and east, targeting smaller towns, Kulhalli said. “ India is blessed with consumers who still have a strong affinity to gold and diamonds and the social fabric is still around weddings,” he said. “As long as these factors remain, consumption in India will not be an issue.” On Monday, Titan rose as much as 4.7 percent to 635.60 rupees in Mumbai and traded at 634.3 rupees at 10:54 a.m. in Mumbai. In 2017, the stock has risen every month, after declines last year and in 2015. Tata Sons Ltd. holds 21 percent of the equity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Spot gold fell.