This smallcap stock has tripled since January; both Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna hold it

Ace investors Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna are known for their ability to pick multi-bagger stocks from the small and midcap segment. In fact, the shares of NOCIL Ltd, in which both of them have invested considerable sums has nearly tripled investor wealth in 2017 alone. The largest rubber chemicals manufacturer NOCIL Ltd’s shares have returned a staggering 170% in the year so far. Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake to 3.74% in the September quarter, up from 3.13% in the previous quarter, according to data filed by the company. Meanwhile, Rajiv Khanna, who invests in the name of his wife Dolly, has pared his stake to 2.02% in the latest quarter from 2.06% as at the end of June-17. NOCIL Ltd shares were trading at Rs 178.7 on NSE this morning, down by more than 1.4% since its previous close.

The other multi-baggers in the portfolio of Dolly Khanna include Rain Industries Ltd and PPAP Automotive.Interestingly, Dolly Khanna has increased her stake to 2.04% in Rain Industries Ltd as at the end of September 2017, from 1.27% in the June quarter. The shares have returned more than 500% since January! The shares were trading at Rs 338, up by more than 3% on NSE. PPAP automotive shares have returned more nearly 200% in the year so far.

The other money multipliers in Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio includes KEI Industries. As at the end of September-17, Ashish Kacholia holds more than 3.14% stake in KEI Industries. KEI Industries shares have nearly tripled in the year. While this may seem jaw-dropping by itself, the scrip has turned out to be a real winner for its investors, as share prices have jumped from Rs 1.00 in November 2003, to Rs 354 today, implying that Rs 30,000 invested fourteen years would have amounted to Rs 1.06 crore today!

In a recent research report, Angel Broking has a buy on the shares of KEI Industries with a target price of Rs 371. The research firm’s target price implies an upside of more than 11% from the current market prices. Notably, KEI Industries shares have returned more than 170% in the year so far. In comparison, the BSE smallcap index is up by more than 47% in the same period.