This private bank stock under Rs 50 jumped 50% in 2017; buy now and gain 30% in New Year 2018

There have been many banking stocks in the year 2017 which have vastly outperformed the stellar run of benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty such as HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Yes Bank etc. The domestic stock markets ended higher on Friday, 29 December 2017 — the last trading day — with Sensex and Nifty finishing near their respective record highs. In 2017, the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty had risen in a range around 29% with blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank returning up to 86%. There were many stocks which have multiplied investor’s wealth over 100% while some stocks have risen in very quick successions. We bring you a private bank stock under Rs 50 which rose over 50% in 2017 to buy and gain more than 30% in New Year 2018.

Shares of South Indian Bank have risen nearly 60% in 2017. The stock of South Indian Bank jumped 57.84% to Rs 31.05 from a level of Rs 19.64 a year earlier. The research and brokerage firm HDFC Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 41 which implies an upside of 32% from its current market price. “While the whole Industry is under NPA pressure, SIB has successfully managed to keep a tight leash on bad assets. Watch list at the end of Q2FY18 has been reduced to “Zero”, and we do not expect any incremental negative news on this front. Its GNPA at the end of Q2FY18 stood at an elevated level of 3.54% vs 2.45% in FY17 and NNPA at 2.57% vs 1.45% in FY17. We expect that as per management guidance, the bank will take active measures in restructuring the stressed assets. We recommend SIB a BUY at CMP and add on declines to Rs 31.55-29.5 band for sequential targets of Rs 38 (1.3x FY20E ABV) and Rs 41 (1.4x FY20E ABV),” HDFC Securities said in a report.

Meanwhile, on 27 December 2017, BSE Sensex made an all-time high of 34137.97 while NSE Nifty marked it a high of 10,552.4. The benchmark Sensex had surpassed eight psychological levels this year, rising by more than 7,000 points added 7,430.37 points to finish at 34,056.83 while the 50-share indicator had moved up 2,344.9 points to conclude at 10,530.7. The 30-share barometer Sensex has seen a couple of slumps in a journey from a level of 26,600 to 34,000 but many other factors kept the momentum going, such as World Bank ease of doing business upgrade, Moody’s sovereign credit rating upgrade, Modi government’s PSU bank recapitalisation and others.