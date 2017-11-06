This Dolly Khanna mid-cap multibagger has more than quadrupled in the year

Rain Industries Ltd, a Dolly Khanna stock, has given more 465% returns since January. (Image: Reuters)

Ace investors, Dolly Khanna and Rajiv Khanna are known for spotting multibaggers. One such small-cap Rain Industries Ltd, picked by Rajiv Khanna, who invests in the name of his wife Dolly, has given more 465% returns since January. Interestingly, Dolly Khanna has increased her stake to 2.04% as at the end of September 2017, from 1.27% in the June quarter. Rain Industries Ltd shares were trading at Rs 323.65, up by more than 4% since the previous close. Rain Industries Limited formerly known as Rain Commodities Limited is mainly engaged in the production of Cement, Calcined Petroleum Coke and Power and high-quality basic and specialty chemicals. In the last one month alone, the scrip has risen by more than 77%. Notably, the BSE Midcap index, which is at near all-time high levels, has returned 39% in the year so far.

Track live stock prices: Rain Industries Ltd; NOCIL Ltd; PPAP Automotive Ltd

According to an ET Now report, Dolly Khanna’s portfolio tops Rs 600 crore as of October 2017. The other multi-bagger stocks in the portfolio include NOCIL Ltd, where she holds more than 2%. Interestingly, the largest rubber chemicals manufacturer NOCIL Ltd’s shares have returned a staggering 165% in the year so far. Another ace investor, Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake to 3.74% in the September quarter, up from 3.13% in the previous quarter, according to data filed by the company. NOCIL Ltd shares were trading at Rs 179 on NSE this morning, up by more than 1.85% since its previous close. Notably, the shares have risen by more than 25% in the last one-month.

Notably, PPAP Automotive, another small-cap stock is Dolly Khanna’s portfolio has posted staggering 177% returns in the year so far. BSE data showed that investor Dolly Khanna has not changed her position in the stock and owned 1,53,362 shares, or 1.10 per cent stake, in the company as of September 30th 2017. PPAP Automative shares were trading at Rs 468, up by more than 6.75% since previous close.