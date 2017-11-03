These three Ashish Kacholia stocks have doubled since January; do you own them?

Atleast three stocks in Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio have more than doubled since January. (Image: Reuters)

Ashish Kacholia is known for his ability to pick multibagger stocks from the small and mid cap segment. In the year so far, the small-cap space has been an outperforming segment, with the BSE Smallcap index returning more than 47% in the year so far. Similarly, the BSE Midcap index is up by nearly 40% since January, while the BSE Sensex has returned 26% in the same period. Ace investor Shankar Sharma advised to invest in small-caps. “We will see a small cap bull market from here. I am unequivocally saying that small caps need to be bought as every single dip is an opportunity,” Shankar Sharma of First Global told ET Now last month. Shankar Sharma had earlier said that even small caps and mid caps are prone to risks but they will not be at a major level for some time. We bring to you three stocks in Ashish Kacholia’s portfolio, which have more than doubled since January.

NOCIL

The largest rubber chemicals manufacturer NOCIL Ltd’s shares have returned a staggering 162% in the year so far. Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake to 3.74% in the September quarter, up from 3.13% in the previous quarter, according to data filed by the company. NOCIL Ltd shares were trading at Rs 179.85 on NSE this morning, up by more than 1.85% since its previous close. Notably, the shares have risen by more than 20% in the last one-month.

KEI Industries

This small-cap scrip has returned a staggering 171% in the year so far. Interestingly, Angel Broking has a buy recommendation on the shares even at these levels. According to the report KEI’s export (FY17 – 8-10% of revenue) is expected to reach a level of 14- 15% in next two years with higher participation in various international tenders worth Rs 500 crore. “We expect a strong 26% growth CAGR over FY 2017-19 in exports. We expect KEI to report net revenue CAGR of 14% to Rs 3,392 crore and net profit CAGR of 13% to 125 crore over FY 2017-19E,” says the report. Ashish Kacholia holds more than 2.3% in the company. KEI Industries shares were trading at Rs 340.7 on Friday morning, up by more than 1.3%.

APL Apollo Tubes

This electric-steel pipe manufacturer has more than doubled investor wealth since January. Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake to 2.44% in the company from 2.33% earlier, according to data filed by the company. APL Apollo Tubes have returned more than 9% in the last one month alone. The shares were trading at Rs 1,855, up by more than 0.3% on NSE this morning.