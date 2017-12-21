These four Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stocks have more than doubled in 2017; Do you own any?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says, ““One thing which keeps me apart is that I have got guts.” (Image: Reuters)

Investment wizard Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known for his multi-bagger stock picks. In 2017 alone, four of his top stocks have more than doubled investor wealth. Most notably, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s favourite scrip Titan has surged by more than 160% in the year. The ace investor holds more than 8.02% stake in the company as at the end of September quarter, translating to 715,86,220 shares, data filed with BSE showed. Calculated at Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 863.95, his stake in the company amounts to Rs 6,184 crore, assuming no change in holdings. It is intriguing to note that Titan Ltd forms more than one-third of his Rs 15,000 crore portfolio. In October this year, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had revealed in an interview to ET Now that Titan is his favourite stock. The surge in the shares of Titan alone may have made the ace investor richer by at least Rs 3,500 crore.

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd, wherein Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 8.43% stake as at the end of latest quarter, surged by more than 132% since January. Data from BSE shows that he held 2,25,00,000 shares as at September end. At current prices, his stake translates to Rs 696.8 crore in the company. Notably, the investor has also picked up a Rs 180 crore stake in a gaming start-up Nazara. “I am always on the lookout for promising companies which are leaders in high growth verticals. Nazara is a leading company in the mobile games business. Nazara has a consistent track record of delivering profits, cash flows, along with efficient use of capital and high ROE. I see a growth potential in the company,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said last week.

DFHL (Dewan Housing Finance Ltd) shares have also had a stellar run at the bourses so far, returning more than 132% since January. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds more than 3% stake in the company, or 1 crore shares, implying a stake of Rs 607 crore in the company at current market price.

India’s major tractor manufacturer, Escorts Ltd has also rewarded its shareholders handsomely, as the shares have surged by more than 130% since January. Notably, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 9.16% stake or 1,12,25,000 shares of Escorts Ltd as at the end of the latest quarter. At current market prices, his stake in Escorts Ltd translates to a staggering Rs 826 crore.

What sets the man apart from other investors in the stock market? In his own words–ability to take risk. “One thing which keeps me apart is that I have got guts. I may have Rs 1,000 in my bank but if I think the deal is worth a crore – I will do it. I have guts and setbacks don’t put me off. I feel them for 10 minutes but then I am ready to fight back,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala explained in a recent interview with CNBC TV18.