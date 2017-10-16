These 4 blue-chip stocks hit lifetime high as Nifty crosses 10,200 for first time

National Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

The key equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — made record highs on Monday ahead of the Muhurat trading on the most auspicious occasion of Diwali. The broader Nifty 50 jumped 75.5 points to hit the all-time high of 10,242.95 points while the benchmark Sensex advanced 254.63 points to mark the new lifetime of 32,687.32 points. Both the key indices have returned in the range of 22-24% so far this year, setting 2017 as one of the most flourishing years in the history of Indian stock market. We bring you four blue-chip stocks that too hit the all-time high today.

Reliance Industries

Shares of Reliance Industries hit a fresh all-time high for the third consecutive session on Monday. Earlier on Friday, Mukesh Ambani’s ambitious telecom venture Reliance Jio reported a loss of Rs 270.59 crore in its first quarterly financial performance for the period ended 30 September. However, RIL’s fiscal second-quarter net profit at Rs 8,097 crore just met the expectations despite the Jio loss, on the back of healthy refining margins. The stock of Reliance Industries rose as much as 1.77% to Rs 892 and subsequently fell 1.74% to mark a day’s low of Rs 861.3 on NSE.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank also surged to hit a fresh all-time high after the bank topped the market capitalisation of 2 lakh crore. Earlier last week, India’s fourth-largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank’s market capitalisation breached 2 lakh crore for the first time. The bank which was at the twelfth place on BSE just behind India’s largest company by revenue — Indian Oil Corporation. The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank soared as much as 1.51% to hit the all-time high of Rs 1,098.7.

Hindustan Unilever

The shares of the FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever also made new lifetime high today. The company is all set to announce its second-quarter earnings for the FY 2018 on 25 October 2017. The stock of HUL advanced 2.2% to Rs 1,276 and was among the top five gainers on Nifty 50.

HDFC Bank

Shares of India’s most valuable lender HDFC Bank too made a new record high on Monday. HDFC Bank has scheduled to announce its second-quarter earnings on 24 October 2017. The stock of HDFC Bank added 1.21% to Rs 18,873.25 and made a low of Rs 1,842 on NSE.

Other stock that hit 52-week high today

Shares of Bharti Airtel jumped to a fresh 52-week high on Monday after the telecom operator Airtel and Millicom International Cellular announced the completion of a deal to combine their operations in Ghana. The stock of Airtel rose as much as 4.4% to Rs 450 on NSE. Earlier on Friday, shares of Bharti Airtel today surged up to 8% as the company announced the acquisition of Tata group’s loss-making mobile telephony business, almost for free, boosting its spectrum holding and user base. Shares of Bharti Infratel advanced 3.8% to Rs 467, Hindalco gained 2.36% to Rs 272.9 while Tata Steel surged 1.22% to Rs 719.5.