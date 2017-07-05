These 7 IPOs launched last year have more than doubled investors wealth

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have returned 19.30 percent and 20.72 percent respectively since 1 January 2016. (Image: PTI)

Amid the continuing bull run in the Indian markets, IPOs (Initial Public Offering) seem to be the flavour of the season with investors making a beeline to subscribe to the initial offerings by companies that seek public investment. In fact, many IPOs have helped these investors amass loads of wealth. Out of a total of 27 IPOs launched in the last calendar year, seven IPOs have more than doubled investors wealth, while the benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, have returned 19.30 percent and 20.72 percent respectively since 1 January 2016.

Here are those seven IPOs:

Quess Corp Limited

Shares of Quess Corp Limited were issued at Rs 317.00. At the close of trade on 4 July 2017, the scrip was quoted at Rs 946.65 on the BSE. The stock has almost tripled gaining 198.63 per cent since its listing on 12 July 2016.

Infibeam Incorporation Limited

Shares of Infibeam Incorporation Limited were issued at Rs 432.00. At the close of trade on 4 July 2017, the scrip was quoted at Rs 1,137.95 on the BSE. The stock has gained 163.41 per cent since its listing on 4 April 2016.

Mahanagar Gas Limited

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Limited were issued at Rs 421.00. At the close of trade on 4 July 2017, the scrip was quoted at Rs 985.05 on the BSE. The stock has gained 133.98 per cent since its listing on 1 July 2016.

RBL Bank Limited

Shares of RBL Bank Limited were issued at Rs 225.00. At the close of trade on 4 July 2017, the scrip was quoted at Rs 522.10 on the BSE. The stock has gained 132.04 per cent since its listing on 31 August 2016.

Dilip Buildcon Limited

Shares of Dilip Buildcon Limited were issued at Rs 219.00. At the close of trade on 4 July 2017, the scrip was quoted at Rs 463.80 on the BSE. The stock has gained 111.78 per cent since its listing on 11 August 2016.

Bharat Wire Ropes Limited

Shares of Bharat Wire Ropes Limited were issued at Rs 45.00. At the close of trade on 4 July 2017, the scrip was quoted at Rs 93.85 on the BSE. The stock has gained 108.56 per cent since its listing on 1 April 2016.

PNB Housing Finance Limited

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Limited were issued at Rs 775.00. At the close of trade on 4 July 2017, the scrip was quoted at Rs 1,563.95 on the BSE. The stock has gained 101.80 per cent since its listing on 7 November 2016.