These 5 Pharma stocks have outperformed Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare in the last 3 months

Indian pharmaceutical majors have been under the cloud for some time now, weighed down by a multitude of issues ranging from regulatory concerns, both domestic and foreign, to loss of revenue due to falling sales. The effect of these problems shows up in the weak share price performance of these pharmaceutical majors. However, the share prices performance of some of their smaller rivals tells a different story.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s biggest drugmaker by sales, saw U.S. sales fall by a third in January-March, and said it expected a decline in the business year ending March 2018.

“These so-called transient problems go on and on and stock prices keep getting subdued,” said Gautam Sinha Roy, a fund manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management, who is avoiding shares of drugmakers with significant U.S. business. “It’s becoming a bother,” he added.

While share prices of Pharma majors such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) and Cadila Healthcare are languishing, there are other lesser known companies which have outperformed these Pharma majors’ stock price performance in the last three months.

The S&P BSE Healthcare Index has given a return of -8.10% in the last three months, Pharma majors Sun Pharma and Cadila Healthcare, have given closing basis returns worth -25.76% and 19.15% respectively.

The top five companies that have outperformed these two pharma majors in the last three months are Piramal Enterprises, Caplin Point Laboratories, Vivimed Labs, Hester Biosciences, Dishman Carbogen Amcis India Limited.

Here are a few details about these five companies:

Piramal Enterprises

Piramal Enterprises ventured into health care space in 1988 and has manufacturing bases in India, UK, Scotland, USA and Canada through subsidiaries. The company’s products are available in over 100 countries and the pharma firm is presently the third largest player in the global Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) market.

The shares of this company have given 58.01% returns on the BSE in the last three months. The current market price of Piramal Enterprises shares is Rs 2,932.50.

Caplin Point Laboratories

Caplin Point Laboratories is one of the fastest growing mid-cap pharmaceutical companies in India. The company holds over 2,000 product licenses across the globe, with a dominant position in Latin America. the company boasts of a debt-free business model with benchmark receivables.

The shares of this company have given 43.79% returns on the BSE in the last three months. The current market price of Caplin Point Laboratories shares is Rs 545.55.

Vivimed Labs

Vivimed Labs was established in 1991 in Hyderabad and today has metamorphosed from a domestic, small, entrepreneurial family-operated business to a globally renowned supplier of niche molecules and formulations across Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Specialty Chemicals consumers in nearly 50 countries. The company has 12 manufacturing facilities, 5 Research and Development centres (3 domestic and 2 overseas) and global support offices in India, China, Europe and the USA.

The shares of this company have given 26.46% returns on the BSE in the last three months. The current market price of Vivimed Labs shares is Rs 123.05.

Hester Biosciences

Hester Biosciences Limited is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies and second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer. Hester’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located near Ahmedabad in Gujarat, makes products ranging from vaccines, health products to diagnostics equipment. Hester’s services include seroprofiling for poultry flocks and mastitis control programs for cattle.

The shares of this company have given 25.95% returns on the BSE in the last three months. The current market price of Hester Biosciences Limited shares is Rs 930.75.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis

Carbogen Amcis was acquired by Dishman in August 2006. Dishman Carbogen Amcis offers a portfolio of drug development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries at all stages of drug development. The company’s focus is on supporting the development process from bench to market.

The shares of this company have given 25.20% returns on the BSE in the last three months. The current market price of Dishman Carbogen Amcis shares is Rs 301.05.