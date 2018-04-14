These 2 mid-cap stocks under Rs 100 tripled investor money in 1 year

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd and Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd have nearly tripled investor money in the last one year. (Image : Reuters)

Indian equity markets have been extremely volatile since the onset of February 2018 after surging to lifetime peaks in the month of January when the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty mounted above 36,000 and 11,000, respectively. Over the course of last one year, the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty have advanced 14 to 17%. Yesterday only, the domestic markets finished higher for the seventh consecutive session with BSE Sensex closing at 34,192.65 and NSE Nifty terminating at 10,480.6.

We take a look at two mid-cap stocks under Rs 100 which have tripled investor money in the last one-year-term. Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd and Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd have nearly tripled investor money in the last one year.

Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd have risen as much as 201% to Rs 145.4 from a share price level of Rs 48.15 on BSE. Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd commands a market capitalisation of Rs 6,069.01 crore on BSE. Shares of Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd made a 52-week high of Rs 196.8 on 15 January 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 47.3 on 19 April 2017 on NSE. Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares are categorised under ‘B’ group shares on BSE and are a component of S&P BSE 500 and NIFTY 500 indices. Himadri Speciality Chemicals Ltd has a P/E (Price/Earning) 30.8.

On the other hand, shares of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd have jumped as high as 202% to Rs 249.85 from a share price level of Rs 82.55 on BSE. Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd commands a market capitalisation of Rs 5,158.21 on BSE. Shares of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd made a 52-week high of Rs 304.9 on 8 January 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 65.55 on 11 August 2017 on NSE. Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd shares are categorised under ‘A’ group stack on BSE and are a component of S&P BSE 500 and NIFTY 500 indices. Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd has a P/E (Price/Earning) ratio of 22.45.