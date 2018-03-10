These 15 companies stocks have highest dividend yield in FY18 so far. Do you own any?

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: Reuters)

Indian equity markets have been going through a rough phase since the beginning of February 2018 on the worries of LTCG being taxed further worsened by global sell-off and unwinding of India’s biggest banking fraud at nation’s second-largest PSU bank PNB. The domestic markets have risen continuously in the span of 12 months ranging from January 2017 and January 2018 with Sensex rising more than 30%. In the same period under review, blue-chip stocks such as Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, DLF, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Titan Company rose more than 50% vastly outperforming the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty.

As there are only a couple of weeks left in the financial year 2017-2018, we take a look at 15 companies stocks which have the highest dividend yield in FY18 so far. Interestingly, six out of 15 stocks are below Rs 100 per share making them relatively cheaper to a retail investor. In the list, 11 companies out of 15 companies are PSUs (public sector undertakings) while four are private sector companies. In the financial year 2018, shares of Leel Electricals had paid the highest dividend per share of Rs 21.5 and also have the highest dividend yield.

Though shares of Hindustan Petroleum have the lowest dividend yield for the FY18, if the dividend payments from 2017 up until now should have been taken into account, then its dividend yield stands at 12.46% (total dividend from 2017 till now is Rs 44.5).

Stock Dividend/Share (Rs) Share Price (Rs) Dividend Yield (%) Leel Electricals 21.50 239.30 8.98 PFC 7.80 93.15 8.37 REC 10.05 128.05 7.85 NLC India 7.34 97.20 7.55 PNB Gilts 2.50 35.95 6.95 SJVN 2.40 34.90 6.88 Coal India 19.90 304.70 6.53 Vedanta 17.70 303.50 5.83 Castrol India 11.50 204.20 5.63 PTC India 1.50 26.95 5.57 IOC 20.00 385.60 5.19 NHPC 1.22 26.80 4.55 Moil 9.00 203.60 4.42 HPCL 15.60 357.20 4.37 BPCL 15.00 438.80 3.42



*Dividend per share is the dividend paid by the respective company in the financial year 2017-2018.