Thermax stock: Edelweiss recommends ‘reduce’ with target price of Rs 600

The utility market has its own challenges with ordering at a slower pace, that too from PSUs, and mostly in EPC jobs, says Edelweiss. (Reuters)

Thermax (TMX) posted tepid Q1FY18 numbers due to top line disruption and weak operating margin. Key highlights were: a) standalone revenue and EBITDA suffered 12%/33% y-o-y dip led by temporary revenue disruption & weak gross margin owing to revenue mix; b) big-ticket order inflows from export market ($157m) led to sharp 135% y-o-y spurt in group orders to Rs 19bn with order book at Rs 50bn (up 22% y-o-y); c) management hinted at improving inquiry traction across industrials in larger sectors like oil & gas, steel, cement, etc.

While performance of TMX’s subsidiaries has improved reasonably over several quarters, in our view, broad-based private sector recovery is key and still some time away. Hence, we maintain ‘Reduce’ with TP of Rs 600 given expensive valuations at 26x on FY19E.

We believe domestic market recovery will be gradual given lower than capex threshold utilisation levels across core sectors like cement, steel etc. Also, the utility market has its own challenges with ordering at a slower pace, that too from PSUs, and mostly in EPC jobs.