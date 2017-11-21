Tea shares rally up to 17% intra-day as street eyes price rise on lower production

McLeod Russel India Ltd, world’s largest tea growing company’s shares rallied by more than 11.5% to close at Rs 193 on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of tea-makers rallied by as much as 17% intra-day on expectations that lower production may led to an increase in prices. McLeod Russel India Ltd, world’s largest tea growing company’s shares rallied by more than 11.5% to close at Rs 193 on Tuesday. Rossell India Ltd shares rallied by more than 9% to Rs 119 at the end of Tuesday on NSE. Harrisons Malayalam and Tata Coffee were among few other stocks which closed at above 5% today. Tea production in Assam, which accounts for over 50% of the annual production in the country, fell by 27% to 81.75 million kg (mkg) in September because of unseasonal torrential rain.

Track live stock price: McLeod Russel India Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Harrisons Malayalam

According to McLeod Russel, prices in India have increased by ~5 a kg due to increased demand from both domestic and export markets and lower production. After the September downpour hit the production, the Assam and Dooars estates are currently faced with lower temperatures, which are not conducive for tea growth. In Assam, the minimum temperatures this month has been in the range of 14-20 degrees Celsius, while in Dooars, the mercury has fluctuated between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Interestingly, even though there has been a shortfall in Tea production due to rains in Assam, South India tea production has largely filled the gap in production. Till September, total production in the country declined marginally to 912.55 mkg as against the production of 923.27 mkg last year. However, a shortfall of around 23 mkg from Assam was made up by South India where production grew by 15 mkg. Officials had earlier projected that India’s produce at 1,300 mkg in the year. Last year, the country had produced 1,267 mkg, according to industry observers.

According to a report in the Economic Times, the Tea Board of India is planning a generic campaign for promoting tea, and has sought opinion of the industry stakeholders on it. Earlier in 2013 the Tea Board had launched a campaign, “Chai pio, Mast jio (Have tea, Remain healthy)”.