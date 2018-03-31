TCS 10-year stock market journey: Over 600% returns, plus Rs 325 dividends

Tata Consultancy Services shares have posted unanimous surge in the last 10 years. (Reuters)

Shares of Tata group’s cash cow and the largest company of India Tata Consultancy Services have shown steady rise in the span of last 10 years barring several slumps following the downturn in the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty. Tata Consultancy Services is firmly placed above the big IT services provider such as Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra not only in terms of revenues but also by the market capitalisation. Tata Consultancy Services shares have posted unanimous surge in the last 10 years relatively compared to other blue-chip stocks and the large-cap stocks in the same industry.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services have grown nearly times in the period of last 10 years along with a history of distributing consistent dividends to the shareholders. The stock of Tata Consultancy Services has surged as much as 603% to Rs 2,849.35 from a share price level of Rs 405.23 (bonus-adjusted prices) as on 31 March 2008.

Notably, these are the returns based on share prices available at March 2008, not the bottomed out prices in the late 2008 when Global Financial Crisis trembled the stocks worldwide.

In the respective timeline of 10 years, Tata Consultancy Services has been very consistent on distributing the dividends. On a collective basis, Tata Consultancy Services has given away as much as Rs 325.5 (as per the data available with the stock exchanges) in the form of dividends per equity share of face value of Re 1. This is perhaps India’s largest IT behemoth.

Tata Consultancy Services is the largest IT company by market capitalisation in the country and holds the second-largest position among Indian companies by market capitalisation. Tata Consultancy Services ranks behind the market cap leader, Mukesh Ambani-controlled oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries. As per the closing price of Rs 2849.3 on BSE, Tata Consultancy commands a market capitalisation of Rs 5.45 lakh crore. Earlier in January this year, shares of Tata Consultancy Services made an all-time high of Rs 3,259.05 on National Stock Exchange.