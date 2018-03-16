Tata Sons sells 3.12-crore shares in TCS

According to experts, there could be more such deals where Tata Sons would buy the stake of their companies in other group companies.

Tata Sons, the promoter of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), in an exchange filing said it has sold 3.12 crore shares in the IT giant in an open market sale. With this share sale, the total holding of Tata Sons in TCS stands reduced to 71.89% from 73.52%. Tata Sons stake sale in TCS is meant to meet the group’s investment requirements, sources had told FE earlier. The requirements include repayment of telecom-related debt, simplifying of cross-holdings in the group companies by buying stakes, possible acquisition of assets under insolvency process in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by Tata Group companies and any other investment requirements that the group envisages. The price at which the shares were sold was not disclosed. The TCS stock ended Thursday’s session at Rs 2,869.15, down 0.59%. Tata Sons had last sold TCS shares in a bulk deal on February 6, 2007, at a price of Rs 1,285 a share raising Rs 886.65 crore, according to Capitaline.

After taking over the charge as the chairman of the $103 billion conglomerate in February 2017, one of the first steps taken by N Chandrasekaran was to strengthen Tata Sons’ control in group companies and begin the process of revamping the group to reduce cross-holdings of companies. As part of the process, in the very first board meeting held on February 2017 chaired by Chandrasekaran, the board approved a resolution to invest up to Rs 10,000 crore in various Tata group companies. In another move, in June 2017, Tata Sons said it would acquire Tata Steel’s 2.85% stake in Tata Motors.

According to experts, there could be more such deals where Tata Sons would buy the stake of their companies in other group companies. Tata Power and Tata Chemicals are other cases in point, according to media reports. Also, Tata Steel is in the process of acquiring Bhushan Steel, and Bhushan Power & Steel assets under the insolvency proceedings, which if they go through will spell a fund need of nearly Rs 52,000 crore.