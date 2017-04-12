Tata Power and Adani Power under pressure for the second-straight day

Adani Power slipped 9.4% on the NSE to reach an intraday low of Rs 33.10. Tata Power went 1.6% down to test Rs 84.10 before turning green for a brief moment at 13:30.

Share prices of Tata Power and Adani Power continued their losses from yesterday and slipped further during trade today. Adani Power slipped 9.4% on the NSE to reach an intraday low of Rs 33.10. Tata Power went 1.6% down to test Rs 84.10 before turning green for a brief moment at 13:30. As the close of trade nears, Adani Power was trading at Rs 34.10 and Tata Power had managed to come out of the red and was trading at Rs 85.70.

Yesterday, share prices of Tata Power slumped 8.9 percent while Adani Power slumped 17.7 per cent. This was an aftermath of the Supreme Court quashing the ruling of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity Regulation (APTEL) that allowed both the companies to charge compensatory tariff from consumers.

You may also like to watch:

Earlier, in December 2016, the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity Regulation (APTEL) had ruled in favour of the two power generating companies. APTEL in its ruling had concurred with Tata Power and Adani power that they can as pass on their increased costs to their consumers as per the “force majeure event” clause of the power purchase agreement (PPA) between them and the electricity distributors of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana.

Tata Power and Adani Power had claimed they needed to be compensated as the change in Indonesian laws in 2010 which increased the cost of coal imported by them, was beyond their control and is therefore, a “force majeure event” as per their PPA with the power distribution companies. Both Tata Power’s 4,000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project and Adani Power’s 1,980 MW power plant in Mundra Gujarat are run on imported coal.

Setting aside the order of APTEL, Supreme Court bench comprising justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Rohinton F. Nariman had said, “The impugned order is set aside. The only benefit we are allowing is if the force majeure event is related to Indian laws”.