Tata Motors shares up 3 per cent on Jaguar Land Rover sales

On the volume front, 7.68 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 79 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day. (Reuters)

Shares of Tata Motors rose by 3 per cent today after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported its best-ever retail sales for December. The stock jumped 2.99 per cent to settle at Rs 515.30 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3.23 per cent to Rs 516.55. On NSE, shares of the company went up by 3.21 per cent to end at Rs 516.25.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) yesterday reported its best-ever retail sales for December at 55,375 units, up by 12 per cent compared to the same month of 2015.

The month’s performance has been driven by the success of Jaguar F-PACE, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Sport as well as strong demand for the long wheel base Jaguar XFL in China, JLR said in a statement.

The company also sold a record 5,83,312 units during 2016 calendar year, up 20 per cent compared to 2015.