These seven Nifty 50 companies’ earnings will drive markets this week

This week is probably one of the most decisive weeks in terms of where we see the Nifty 50 index. The nifty was seen trading at 9,929 levels this morning. The results announced by these companies will decide the future course of Nifty 50. We bring to you a few scrips to look out for in this week.

HDFC Bank - The HDFC bank will release it’s quarterly financials on 26th July 2017. represents nearly 9.3% of the Nifty 50. HDFC bank would undoubtedly be the most important stock to watch out for this week. The stock has had a stellar performance this year and has returned 42%. The bank is expected post a 18% YoY rise in profits, according to the brokerage house Motilal Oswal. The profits in the quarter ended June 2016 stood at 3,239 crores. Axis Bank- Axis bank is slated to release it’s quarterly results on tuesday, 25th July 2017. The stock had rallied close to 4% on 20th July 2017, due to the apparent disassociation of Axis with the undisclosed NPAs, say analysts. The stock was trading at Rs. 543 this morning. SBI – is another vital ticker to keep an eye on. As on 30th June 2017, it constituted 2.8% of the Nfty 50. The stock has performed poorly in the current year with returns of 16.17%. The BSE Bankex benchmark returns were up by 33% in the current year. Yes Bank - the fourth largest private sector bank is set to release it’s quarterly results on 26th July 2017. The stock was up nearly 2% and eas trading at Rs. 1,610.75 this morning. Maruti Suzuki India- India’s largest four wheeler manufacturer is selt to release it’s quarterly financials on 27th July 2017. The net sales are expected to increase by 6% YoY, to Rs. 15,817.9 according to the research firm KR Choksey. The stock was seen trading at Rs. 7,531 this morning. ITC Ltd.- Last week, the ITC stock witnessed it’s biggest fall in a single day, down by more than 12% on tuesday. All eyes will be on the quarterly financials which are set to release on the 27th of July 2017. The stock was trading up by nearly 2% at Rs. 294.25 in the morning trade. L&T ltd.- L&T ltd. would release it’s quarterly financials for the quarter ( April to June 2017) on 28th July 2017. The stock has beaten the benchmark so far this year with year to date returns of 31%. The equity benchmark index this year is up by 20%. L&T Ltd. constitutes nealy 3.9% in the Nifty 50. The stock was trading at Rs. 1,174 this morning.

Together these stocks make up nearly 36% of the Nifty 50. The quarterly results posted by these valuable companies would decide the future course of Nifty 50 this week.