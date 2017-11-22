Stocks of Reliance Capital, PVR, Bank of Baroda, HUL, ITC, Dabur, L&T Finance Holdings in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty — SGX Nifty Futures — was trading little changed, up 0.23% at 10,380 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday following the record closing of US stocks overnight. The early indicator of NSE Nifty — SGX Nifty Futures — was trading little changed, up 0.23% at 10,380 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Asian Granito, CMI, Rane Madras and SIS India are lined up with their Q2 earnings today. Meanwhile, Asian shares also joined a global rally, rising to a fresh decade peak in the early trade today while oil prices jumped on expectations of a production cut.

These stocks will be in focus today

Bank of Baroda: State-owned lender Bank of Baroda said it proposes to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through rights issue or private placement.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital, part of Anil-Ambani led Reliance Group, has raised Rs 2,500 crore from banks and financial institutions for refinancing its debt, banking, PTI reported.

L&T Finance Holdings: Citigroup offloaded more than 3.5 crore shares of L&T Finance Holdings, financial services arm of the engineering major L&T, for a little over Rs 637 crore through an open market transaction.

PVR: Multiplex operator PVR said it is seeking legal advice with regard to an order passed by the judicial magistrate of Gurugram to register an FIR based on two complaints made by realty firm Elan group.

FMCG stocks: FMCG companies, including ITC, Dabur, HUL and Marico said they have cut prices of various products to pass on the benefits of GST rate reduction to end-consumers.

Indian Rupee on Tuesday

The Indian rupee gained 22 paise against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday. In the early trade, the domestic currency opened a little higher at 65.08 from its Monday’s closing price but later extended gains to settle 22 paise higher. Today, the rupee advanced as much as 22 paise to close at 64.89 apiece US dollar, while it made a low of 65.12 during the day.

Indian markets on Tuesday

Indian stock markets closed higher after paring partial gains from the day’s high in the afternoon trade on Tuesday. BSE Sensex gained 118.45 points or 0.36% to end at 33,478.35 while NSE Nifty added 28.15 points or 0.27% to settle at 10,326.9. In today’s trade, the surge in share prices of pharma companies, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries steered the key indices to close higher. During the day, the benchmark Sensex rose 265.15 points to mark the day’s high of 33,625.05 whereas the broader Nifty jumped 59.95 points to hit the day’s high of 10,358.7.

US markets on Tuesday

US stocks jumped on Tuesday, pushing all three major indexes to record closing highs, led by gains in this year’s top-performing technology sector. The S&P technology index gained 1.2 percent, helped by a nearly 1.9 percent rise in Apple. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.5 points, or 0.69 percent, to 23,590.83, the S&P 500 gained 16.89 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,599.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.76 points, or 1.06 percent, to 6,862.48. Technology shares, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet jumped over 1 percent.