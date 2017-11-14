Stocks of Rajesh Exports, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, JP Associates, Tata Global Beverages, Reliance Capital in focus today

National Stock Exchange building. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday as most of the Asian markets were stalled in the early trade today following the disappointment over Chinese economic data. The early indicator of NSE Nifty — SGX Nifty Futures — was trading little changed, down 0.11% at 10,249.5 points at the Singapore Stock Exchange. Shares of Eicher Motors, GAIL, Sun Pharma will in close watch ahead of their Q2 results. Other major companies which are also scheduled to announce their second-quarter earnings today are Tata Global Beverages, Bank Of Baroda, Bata India, Cadila Healthcare, Ceat, Corporation Bank, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, Indo Count Industries, Infibeam Incorporation, Ipca Laboratories, JP Associates, JK Tyre & Industries, Karur Vysya Bank, MRPL, NBCC, NLC India, Reliance Capital and MOIL.

These stocks will be in focus today

NMDC: State-owned iron ore miner NMDC reported a 9.54 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 844.30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

United Bank of India: State-owned United Bank of India reported a net loss of Rs 344.83 crore for the quarter ending September as provisioning for bad assets spiked substantially on mounting bad loans.

Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: FMCG firm Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (P&G) today reported a 10.64 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 115.56 crore for the first quarter ended September 30.

Rajesh Exports: Rajesh Exports, the world’s largest gold refiner, today posted a 3.73 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 298.14 crore in the quarter ended on September 30 on poor sales.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar said its standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 91.57 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly driven by higher income.

GIC Re: The sole state-run reinsurer GIC Re posted a near fivefold jump in net at Rs 1,419 crore for the quarter to September helped by better underwriting and higher growth in agriculture and marine segments.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management posted a 25 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 122 crore for the three months ended September of the current fiscal.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals reported 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 273 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Indian Rupee on Monday: The rupee today extended slipped 26 paise to 65.42 against US dollar, a level last seen on 3 October.

Indian markets on Monday

Indian stock market tumbled on Monday as caution increased among the investors following mixed corporate earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2018. BSE Sensex ended lower by 0.84% or 281 points at 33,033.56 while NSE Nifty lost 0.94% or 96.8 points to settle at 10,224.95. A profit booking in the shares of heavyweight companies such as HDFC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Reliance Industries and ITC led to the slump in the key indices. During the day, the benchmark Sensex dropped 314.58 points made a low of 32,999.98 whereas the broader Nifty lost as much as -105.5 points to mark the day’s low of 10,216.25.

US markets on Tuesday

US stock indexes rose on Monday as a sharp drop in General Electric shares was more than offset by gains in high dividend-paying sectors including consumer staples and utilities. General Electric slashed its dividend by 50 percent and cut its profit forecast while unveiling a plan that narrowed its focus on aviation, power and healthcare. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.49 points, or 0.07 percent, to 23,439.7, the S&P 500 gained 2.54 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,584.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.66 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,757.60.