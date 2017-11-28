Stocks of PNB, HDIL, PNB Housing Finance, IDBI Bank in focus today

National Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stocks markets opened flat on Tuesday while the early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.33% down at 10,383 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, most of the Asian markets edged down in the early trade today returning from decade highs following a slump in Chinese stocks for the second straight session.

These stocks will be in focus today

Punjab National Bank: Public sector Punjab National Bank looks to raise over Rs 1,324.21 crore by diluting 6 per cent holding in subsidiary firm PNB Housing Finance in an offer for sale (OFS) that starting today. The floor price of the OFS is Rs 1,325 per share.

HDIL: Realty firm HDIL has sought shareholders approval to issue up to 2 crore warrants on preferential basis to promoter Sarang Wadhawan in order to infuse long term capital into the company.

IDBI Bank: State-owned lender IDBI Bank said it plans to sell 1.5 per cent stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE). This is a part of exercise to exit from non-core business.

Indian rupee on Monday

The Indian rupee gained 21 paise against the US dollar on Monday led by the weakening in the US dollar. The rupee opened a little down yesterday, later extended losses in the early trade but soon moved back on the recovery path and closed higher. The Indian rupee gained as much as 21 paise to end at the day’s high of 64.49 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday. In the intraday trade, rupee made a low of 64.83 apiece US dollar.

Indian markets on Monday

Indian stock market closed slightly higher on Monday after trading down till the afternoon session. The 30-share barometer Sensex today settled above 33,700 points, the second time after 6 November, nearing its lifetime closing high of 33,731.19 points. The value buying in the bluechip shares of NTPC, Axis Bank, ONGC, SBI, Wipro were the major gainers on the Sensex. BSE Sensex gained 45.2 points or 0.13% to end at 33,724.44 whereas NSE Nifty added 9.85 points or 0.09% to conclude at 10,399.55. The benchmark Sensex shuttled in a range between 33,745.17 and 33540.46 in the intraday trade.

US markets on Monday

US markets ended little changed on Monday, retreating modestly from record highs set during the session, as gains for Amazon countered losses in shares of energy companies, Reuters reported. The sales of new US single-family homes rose in October to a 10-year high amid robust demand across the country. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.79 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,580.78, the S&P 500 lost 1 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,601.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.64 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,878.52.