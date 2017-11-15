Stocks of JP Associates, MOIL, Bank of Baroda, Sun Pharma, Jain Irrigation, Reliance Capital in focus today

National Stock Exchange building. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday as most of the Asian stocks fell in the early trade today. The early indicator of NSE Nifty — SGX Nifty Futures — was trading 0.32% down at 10,195 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The major companies which are slated to announce their Q2 earnings are New India Assurance Company, Golden Tobacco, CARE Ratings, Somany Ceramics, TD Power Systems, Wonderla Holidays, Digjam, Automotive Axles, Empee Distilleries, HMT, Sumeet Industries and Universal Cables.

These stocks will be in focus today

Unitech: Real estate firm Unitech consolidated net loss widened to Rs 149.23 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Corporation Bank: Corporation Bank reported a net loss of Rs 1,035.20 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, as it parked a sizeable portion of money as provisions against several accounts under insolvency process.

Jaiprakash Associates: Debt-ridden Jaypee group’s flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates today reported standalone

net loss of Rs 186.48 crore for the quarter ended September on lower income.

Dixon Technologies: Electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies said its consolidated net profit increased 33 per cent to Rs 20.7 crore for the September quarter.

MOIL: Manganese ore producer MOIL reported a 123 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 92.69 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises reported its standalone net loss of Rs 30.50 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

MTNL: State-run telecom firm MTNL reported narrowing of standalone loss to Rs 730.64 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2017 mainly on account of reduction in employees remuneration and benefits.

Bank of Baroda: The second largest state-run lender Bank of Baroda today reported a 36 per cent plunge in net profit at Rs 355 crore in the quarter to September, driven down by higher provisions for bad loans.

Dilip Buildcon: Construction firm Dilip Buildcon said its standalone profit soared manifold to Rs 115.60 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital reported a jump of 39 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352 crore for second quarter ended September as strong performance by all business verticals improved profitability.

Ceat: Tyre manufacturer Ceat Ltd reported 31.43 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.99 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Sun Pharma: Pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries reported a 59.19 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 912.12 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal mainly on account of de-growth in the US sales.

Bata India: Footwear major Bata India reported a 23.99 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 42.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

NBCC: State-owned NBCC Ltd reported a 31 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 81.23 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Jain Irrigation: ain Irrigation said it has received an order worth Rs 183 crore to implement a water supply project in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Gitanjali Gems: Gitanjali Gems posted a 40.18 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 63.80 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd reported 23 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 108.4 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal..

Godrej Industries: Diversified firm Godrej Industries reported a 36.20 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit of Rs 147.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Grasim Industries: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 799.03 crore for the September quarter.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors reported 25.4 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 518 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

GAIL: State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd reported a 41.6 per cent jump in its second quarter profit as earnings from gas transportation and marketing business soared.

Jindal Stainless: Jindal Stainless Limited posted a standalone net profit of Rs 27.30 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017, on the back of higher sales volume.

BASF India: BASF India reported a turnaround with net profit of Rs 172.91 crore in the September quarter due to new product launches in agricultural solutions business and volume growth in other segments.

HDIL: Realty firm HDIL reported 64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 60.87 crore for the quarter ended September.

Cadila Healthcare: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare reported a 32.48 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 503.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the US and India.

Indian Rupee on Tuesday: The rupee ended flat at 65.42 against US dollar after retreating from its day’s high of 65.28.

Indian markets on Tuesday

Indian stock markets ended slightly lower on Tuesday following the cautious mood of investors over the ongoing earnings season. BSE Sensex closed down 91.69 points or 0.28% at 32,941.87 while NSE Nifty shed 38.35 points or 0.38% to settle at 10,186.6 points. A slump in the blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank, L&T, TCS and ITC led the key indices into red. During the day, the benchmark Sensex shuttled between 33,126.55-32,907.11 points while the broader Nifty made a low of 10,175.55 points.

US markets on Tuesday

US stock indexes fell on Tuesday as General Electric shares plunged for a second straight day and a drop in crude oil prices hit energy stock, Reuters reported. GE fell 5.9 percent to $17.90 in the largest daily volume in two years as investors wondered if a massive overhaul of the company by new Chief Executive John Flannery will be enough to revive the industrial conglomerate. The stock touched $17.46, its lowest in nearly six years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.23 points, or 0.13 percent, to end at 23,409.47, the S&P 500 lost 5.97 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,578.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,737.87.