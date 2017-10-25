Stocks of Infosys, HUL, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, SBI, Axis Bank will be in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was also trading 135 points higher at 10,359 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday following the recapitalisation plan of banks of Modi government and the record closing on Wall Street overnight. The US benchmark index of NYSE — Dow Jones Industrial Average — settled at a lifetime high of 23,441 points. Meanwhile, the early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was also trading 135 points higher at 10,359 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies will be in watch following their Q2 results. Other major companies which are scheduled with second-quarter earnings are Emami, Engineers India, Exide Industries, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, IDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, MindTree, MphasiS, NIIT, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Quess Corp, RBL Bank, Tata Elxsi, V-Guard Industries, Tata Communications.

In a major announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that the cabinet has approved Rs 1.35 lakh crore for India’s ailing public banking system from recapitalisation bonds, of the total approved 2.11 lakh crore. Recap Bonds are used as payment for the shares bought by the government to ailing banks in a bid to raise their capitals. Earlier in the 90s, the then government had issued recap bonds to borrow from the banks without allowing fiscal deficit to expand. Following the recapitalisation, all the banking sector stocks will be in focus today such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank.

Infosys: India’s second-largest software service provider Infosys posted a 3% increase in net profit to Rs 3,726 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to Rs 3,606 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The event assumes significance as it’s the first quarterly earnings reported by the IT behemoth after the controversial exit of Vishal Sikka in August this year. While the earnings by itself is important, we bring to you five key takeaways from the company’s board meeting held yesterday.

Yes Bank: RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 6 crore on Yes Bank for non-compliance of norms related to the classification of bad loans and delayed reporting of the cyber attack on ATMs.

ABB India: ABB India reported an 18.16 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 83.39 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported an almost flat profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30 at Rs 421.21 crore.

Raymond: Raymond reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 60 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Rallis India: Rallis India, a Tata Enterprise, today reported over 16 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 77.25 crore for the quarter ending September 30.

IDFC Bank: RBI imposed a monetary penalty of USD 20 million on IDFC Bank Limited for contravention of regulatory restrictions pertaining to loans and advances.

Indian rupee on Tuesday: The rupee fell back marginally to end at a fresh one-week low of 65.07, down 5 paise against the US dollar.

Indian markets on Tuesday

Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday in a volatile with the key Q2 results lined up today. Market participants seemed to be cautious over the second-quarter earnings as a zig-zag movement in both Sensex and Nifty was observed. BSE Sensex gained 100.62 points or 0.31% to close at 32,607.34 points while NSE Nifty added 22.85 points or 0.22% to finish at 10,207.7 points. HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements and Zee Entertainment have posted quite decent numbers for the quarter ended 30 September.

US markets on Tuesday

The Dow rallied on Tuesday, registering its biggest daily percentage gain in more than a month, as stronger-than-expected results and forecasts from companies including 3M and Caterpillar fueled optimism about economic strength, Reuters reported. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly. 3M advanced 5.9 percent and Caterpillar rose 5 percent, giving the Dow its biggest boost after the companies reported quarterly results and gave upbeat outlooks. The S&P industrial sector, up 0.5 percent, also hit a record intraday high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.8 points, or 0.72 percent, to end at 23,441.76, a record-high close. The S&P 500 gained 4.15 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,569.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,598.43. Upbeat results also came from General Motors, which rose 3 percent.