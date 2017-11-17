Stocks of Airtel, JP Associates, HDFC Life, Bank of Baroda in focus today

National Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher following the rating upgrade by the US-based credit rating agency Moody’s. Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to ‘Baa2’ with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. The early indicator of NSE Nifty — SGX Nifty Futures — was also trading 0.88% higher at 10,351.5. Among the companies which are scheduled to announce their Q2 earnings today include JMT Auto, Kalyani Forge, Mayur Uniquoters, Sadbhav Infra, S Chand.

JP Associates: Debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates’ finance committee has approved cashless exchange of existing convertible bonds worth USD 150 million due in 2017 with those maturing in 2020-21.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda said the Finance Committee of the board will meet next week to consider approving its plan to raise Rs 6,000 crore via QIP or rights issue.

Bharti Airtel: Fair trade regulator CCI has approved Bharti Airtel’s deal to take over the loss-making consumer mobile business of the Tata Group.

Indian rupee on Thursday: The rupee today dropped by 11 paise to close at 65.32 against the US dollar.

Indian markets on Thursday

Sensex extended gains in the afternoon trade on Thursday tracking the upmove in Asian markets which led to the value-buying in the heavyweight shares. The rise in the stocks of blue-chip companies such as Infosys, State Bank of India, Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS fuelled the key indices to rally. BSE Sensex hit the day’s high of 33,165.15 before settling up 346.38 points, or 1.06% at 33,106.82. This is the highest closing since 10 November when it had closed at 33,314.56. Nifty closed at 10,214.75, a solid gain of 96.70 points, or 0.96 per cent, after touching a high of 10,232.25 and a low of 10,139.20.

US markets on Thursday

Wall Street’s main indexes rose sharply on Thursday boosted by earnings-related gains in Wal-Mart and Cisco, while a tax bill expected to boost corporate earnings passed its first, if smallest, hurdle, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.08 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458.36, the S&P 500 gained 21.02 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,585.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.29.