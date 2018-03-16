Shares of Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation, NHPC, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Wipro in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty was trading 0.35% lower at 10,326.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Friday as US stocks witnessed a plunge for the fourth straight day barring Dow Industrials which jumped over 100 points on Thursday. The early indicator of NSE Nifty was trading 0.35% lower at 10,326.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

These stocks will be in focus today

Metal & mining shares: The ban on iron ore mining in Goa had come into effect tonight, shares such as Vedanta, MMTC, SAIL, Tata Steel will be closely watched.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom regulator Trai has sought a reply from Bharti Airtel over complaints that the leading operator allegedly offered discriminatory tariffs and not reported these to the authority, PTI reported.

NHPC: NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 849.80 crore to the government for 2017-18.

Wipro: Wipro has invested $2.02 million in Avaamo Inc, an artificial intelligence-based conversational computing platform.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo and GoAir have decided to cancel more than 600 flights this month, of which 488 are by IndiGo alone, following the grounding of 11 A320 neo planes with faulty Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines.

The Indian rupee on Thursday: The rupee shed 10 paise to close at 64.93 against the US dollar.

Indian stock markets on Thursday

Indian stock markets concluded in the negative region on Thursday with Sensex slipping 150 points, Nifty losing 51 points as shares of RIL and ICICI Bank plunged over 1% while all sectors of National Stock Exchange ended down. Amid the sectoral indices of NSE, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty FMCG plummeted the most as shares of heavyweight companies from the respective sectors such as ITC, HUL, Dish TV, PVR, SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda dragged heavily. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 150.2 or 0.44% to end at 33,685.54 whereas NSE Nifty settled at 10,360.15, down by 50.75 or 0.49% on Thursday. A cyclical trend was seen in the Indian equities, as around 1:20 pm, indices recovered most of their morning losses but fell in the late trades.

US stock markets on Thursday

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday after a report that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses offset strong jobs and manufacturing data, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.54 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 24,873.66, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,747.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,481.74.