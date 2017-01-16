Stock markets: Nifty ends 2016 with just 3% gains, but here’s why bear market provides cherry-picking opportunities

However, we have to look at the bigger picture. In the last 21 years, seven years have given negative returns (average -18.64%) while 14 years have given positive returns (average 33.34%). (Reuters)

NIFTY closed the year 2016 with gains of about 3%. This is obviously much lesser than what it had achieved historically. Many would say they got higher return from debt than investing in the market.

However, we have to look at the bigger picture. In the last 21 years, seven years have given negative returns (average -18.64%) while 14 years have given positive returns (average 33.34%). In fact, historically, markets have never given negative return for more than seven years. So, it would be impossible to earn negative returns if we invest for long periods like seven, 12 years and 15 years. This is just the index we are talking about. Individual stocks have become multibaggers in more than seven years.

Higher equity returns in long run

The markets gave negative returns in the year 2000 and 2001, which was after the dotcom burst. Let’s say an investor after looking at returns of 67.40% in 1999, started investment in the year 2000. He invested R10,000 in 2000. In 2000 and 2001, after suffering negative returns he sold his investments and moved into safe fixed deposits giving 7% return. So, his 5-year average return would be (-14.7%, -16.20%, +7%, +7%, +7%) or R8,756 from R10,000 owing to negative returns in the first two years.

What would have been the scenario had he remained invested for five years? Then the average return would have been (-14.7%, -16.2%, +3.3%, +71.9%, +10.7%) or R14,051 (+40.5%). If he had invested the whole amount in FD then his 5-year return would be R14,025 (+40.3%).

What would have happened if the investors have stayed for seven years in equity market or in FD? Then returns would have been 76.2% (R17,622) and in FD it would have been (R16,254) or 62.5%.

During the global economic crisis of 2008 and 2009 when equity gave multiyear negative returns, it required a lot of courage to deploy cash in equities. But that is what separates poor investors from good ones and good ones from great ones.

Never sell at the wrong time

When one invests in equity, one cannot expect high returns overnight. One needs to be patient and not sell out at the wrong time. Staying invested for a long-time will fetch higher returns. One should remember that bear market provides more opportunity, especially if one is young.

Bear market now provides golden opportunity to make serious money in the long term. This does not mean you invest one time in stock market and wait. One needs to diversify investment in different assets and continue to stay invested in the market, especially

during bear market. Bull markets lead to high spirits as it increases the notional value of one’s investment. But it is the bear market which makes one wealthy in the long term as one can buy at low prices.

By- Dinesh Thakkar

The writer is chairman and managing director, Tradebulls Securities