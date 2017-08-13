Stock market holidays in 2017: BSE, NSE will remain shut on these days this year

Bombay Stock Exchange (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock market tumbled on Friday and set the week for the worst fall in over last 18 months as the ongoing cross-border tensions between the United States and North Korea turned the sentiments negative across the world stocks. The sharp fall follows the broader of the two benchmark indices Nifty 50 topping the much-awaited five-digit landmark of 10,000 points just a few weeks ago. BSE Sensex lost 1,060 points in the week. The biggest drag came from State Bank of India after the country’s largest lender posted weak earnings for the April-June quarter of FY 2018. On Friday, the benchmark Sensex lost over 300 points to end at 31,213.59 points while the broader Nifty 50 fell 109 points to settle at 9,710.8 points.

Technical analysts are jointly calling out to investors to brace for a correction. Ruchit Jain, a technical analyst with Angel Broking expects “markets to consolidate in near term. During this consolidation phase, the index could correct upto the previous breakout level of 9700, which could now act as a support as per the role reversal technique of Technical Analysis.” Gautam Shah of JM Financial estimates that over the next couple of months the Nifty could fall to sub-9,300 levels.

Nonetheless, the domestic fund inflows show that the investor interest in Indian equities is at unprecedented levels. The markets are exalted, and stock exchanges are cheerful. Amid this mood of joy, albeit marked with occasional words of caution such as those mentioned above, we bring to you the list of days on which the bourses will be out of action. Here’s the holiday list of Indian exchanges for this year 2017.