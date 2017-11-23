Stock market heading down but correction to be marginal, short-lived: HSBC Global AM

Despite the stock market rally in the year s far, Dhiraj Sachdev says that the market offers stock specific opportunity. (Image: Reuters)

As the stock market continues to be range-bound for the fourth consecutive day, prompting a few experts to believe that the bull-run is coming to an end, Dhiraj Sachdev of HSBC Global AM says that the markets are heading towards a marginal and short-lived correction. In an interview to ET Now, Dhiraj Sachdev, Senior VP & Fund Manager – Equities at HSBC Global AM said, “We believe the market can be at best go sideways or take a pause. We are not expecting some kind of a major correction because flows are very powerful and the rising equity culture is a very powerful driver to this bull market.” The expert points out that investors have moved away from real estate and gold. “We think the corrections will continue to be short lived as large part of domestic allocation will continue to be tilted towards equities compared to traditional physical assets like real estate or gold. The options available to the retail investors are not many,” he told the channel.

Even though the a few midcaps have run up by more than 45% since January, Dhiraj Sachdev says that the markets still offer stock specific opportunity. “There are pockets of high valuation companies but there are still stock specific opportunities that one has to dig out because if you look at the mid and small cap side of the market, it is a vast ocean of universe of stocks and that allows wider choices across many businesses. Still many of the stocks may not be fully or fairly evaluated. They may be under researched, under owned. Obviously, you have to dig that out in this market to create an alpha in the portfolios,” the expert points out.

Where is he finding value? “We own companies in the agrochemical space, seeds, crop protection products and farm equipment and that is a very big theme because one-third of the farmers are aware of crop protection products and they have to improve crop yields with rise in labour cost. That is one area that we like in terms of valuations,” Dhiraj Sachdev said in the same interview.