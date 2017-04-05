Start-up Clicktable puts restaurant reservation just a click away

The start-up’s intelligent learning algorithm helps diners to make real-time table reservations.

Most of us have faced long waiting lines at our favourite restaurants some time or other, and at times have even been politely turned away. Clicktable Technologies, a start-up based in Delhi, promises that your evenings will no longer end up that way. Diners can now reserve tables, save money and time, and discover new restaurants in a simple and hassle-free manner with the help of mobile app Clickable. The start-up debuted in Delhi NCR early this year; it has recently started operations in Bengaluru and Mumbai with almost 150 restaurants on its platform in the two cities. Currently it serves over 50,000 happy diners across 800 restaurants in three cities per month.

Clicktable’s intelligent learning algorithm helps diners to make hassle free real-time table reservations at their favourite restaurants, says Varun Gupta, the 33-year-old founder and CEO of Clicktable Technologies. “Our venture, which is working on a self funded monetisation model, offers a single window to diners for the best offers, amazing deals and exciting events at the best restaurants in town.” The idea came when he was repeatedly denied a reservation at an award-winning restaurant in South Delhi because of unavailability of a table. Realising that table availability should be more transparent and nothing like that existed in the Indian market, he decided to do it himself.

Tech to the rescue

According to Gupta, while the restaurant industry has developed at a healthy pace in terms of technological advancements over the last few years, one area that still requires some work is the front desk and customer relationship management. The three key elements—reservations, waitlists and guestbook are still being managed either manually or by old, irrelevant systems. This often results in a poor customer experience even when the food and ambience is great.

“It is here that Clicktable comes to the rescue,” says Gupta. “We aim to streamline restaurant reservation process by removing the hassles of calling restaurants for availability and reservation confirmation. Another feature that makes Clicktable standout from other players is that only actual diners can review restaurants on the Clicktable platform, preventing bloggers and spammers from creating artificial ratings” he adds.

Apart from the consumer facing mobile apps and website, there is a restaurant facing app called the “Empower App”. The Empower app is targeted towards casual and fine dining restaurants and it streamlines management of various front desk tasks like reservations, waitlists, guest data and table management, and promotion of events and offers.

Gaining acceptance

The online platform boasts of a unique offering which bridges the service lag offered by other players in the table reservation service market at present. The USP includes real time confirmation of reservations for diners, genuine verified reviews from actual diners, CRM solution for restaurants to manage reservations, waitlists and guest data; and out of the box functionality for promotion of events and offers by

Clicktable is now focussing on restaurant chains and 4/5 star hotels. It plans to start operations in Pune and

Hyderabad soon.