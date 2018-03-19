Spooked by Sensex, Nifty correction? There’s more to come says Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital

The BSE MidCap index has lost more than 400 points in the last one month alone. (Image: Reuters)

Even as the domestic stock markets continue to reel under pressure, with Sensex and Nifty continuing to trade in the red, Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital says that he expects to see a further correction in the markets. In an interview to ET Now, Saurabh Mukherjea said that he sees a 15% correction in midcaps and about 30-40% correction in small and midcap stocks. Notably, the BSE MidCap index has lost more than 400 points in the last one month alone. The index was trading down by 1% or 180 points this morning at 16,038.

Meanwhile, the BSE SmallCap index too was trading under extreme pressure and tanked nearly 250 points to 17,338 points. In year to date terms, the BSE SmallCap index has tanked by nearly 10% in the less than 3 months. Explaining reasons for the expected correction, Saurabh Mukherjea said that the tightening liquidity in India could put further pressure on the stock markets. Further, even though the economy is set for further uptcik, the market may not move up from current levels.

The domestic stock markets opened flat on Monday and soon fell to the negative territory shedding 100 points tracking domestic and global cues. Globally, Asian share markets were trading cautiously as investors were worried about a potential interest rate hike by Federal Reserve later this week.

Back home, a sharply widened current account deficit weighed on the markets’ mood as data released by RBI on Friday showed that the current account deficit rose to 2 per cent of GDP at $13.5 billion in the December quarter, up from $8 billion or 1.4 per cent in the year-ago period. Most large-cap IT stocks were trading down with Tech Mahindra trading 3 per cent lower, HCL Tech down 2.5 per cent and Wipro down 1.3 per cent.

In a recent interview to FE Online, Saurabh Mukherjea said that the Indian stock market, will be very sensitive to rising US bond yields. “If the US 10 year bond yield goes through 3% then we could have a bigger correction on our hands. The bond yield in turn will be driven by oil prices and wage hikes in the US,” Saurabh Mukherjea said.