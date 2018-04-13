Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2018-19 is here! Issue opens April 16: What it is, how to buy, read all details

First tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond scheme for the current year 2018-19 will open for subscription from April 16 to April 20

The government of India on Friday announced that the first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond scheme for the current year 2018-19 will open for subscription from April 16 to April 20. While Sovereign Gold Bond 2018-19 Series 1 price has been not announced yet, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet that it will be fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA) for the “last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period”.

The Bonds will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognised stock exchanges — National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange of India.

Here’s all you need to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2018-19: