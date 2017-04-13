South-East Asia Stocks-Muted; Singapore falls as central bank warns of growth, policy risks

Singapore shares fell as much as 0.8 percent, with financials accounting for more than half the losses.

Singapore shares fell on Thursday as the central bank cautioned about the global economic growth, signaling a reluctance to tighten policy anytime soon, with trade subdued across Southeast Asia ahead of the long holiday-weekend. The Monetary Authority of Singapore held policy steady as expected, saying a “neutral” stance will be needed for an extended period to support an economy that contracted in the first quarter.

The trade-reliant economy contracted 1.9 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed. The central bank said “downside risks remain, alongside significant policy uncertainty,” underscoring worries about the outlook in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist threats, Brexit and geopolitical risks in the Middle East and North Korea.

Singapore shares fell as much as 0.8 percent, with financials accounting for more than half the losses. United Overseas Bank Ltd shed 1.2 percent. Global markets remained under pressure with escalating fears of a new weapon test by North Korea, as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the area and after Trump said the dollar “was getting too strong,” and he would like to see interest rates stay low.

Escalating geopolitical tensions will keep investors side-lined dampening sentiment in broader markets, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas in Jakarta. “Likely, we are going to see a little bit of volatility in terms of how things unfold. Meanwhile, the clearest factor we are seeing is manufacturing activity, which is starting to gain traction in China,” Shim added.

China’s economic picture brightened as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and as Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. China’s exports rose at the fastest pace in a little more than two years in March, climbing 16.4 percent from a year earlier.

Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.5 percent, clocking its biggest intraday percentage drop in nearly two weeks, dragged by financials and consumer staples. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd lost 1.8 percent, while Genting Bhd was down 1.8 percent. Vietnam rose 0.2 percent, helped by real estate stocks, with Vingroup JSC adding 1.6 percent. Markets in Thailand and Philippines were closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)