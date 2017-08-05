Sobha to buy back shares worth 62 crore

The offer represents 1.5% of the total paid up capital of the company. (Image: Reuters)

Sobha on Friday announced a proposal to buy back 14.58 lakh shares of the company for an amount of Rs 62 crore. The offer represents 1.5% of the total paid up capital of the company. Shares will be bought back at Rs 425 a piece, which is nearly 10% above the stock’s closing price of Rs 386.70 on BSE on Friday. The stock has hit a 52-week high of Rs 449.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 224.05. In CY17, companies have bought back nearly Rs 30,000 crore worth of shares, a year in which stock market has hit new highs. The Sensex has risen 21.40% from January till August 4. On Friday, the Sensex closed at 32,325.41. The company has cash and cash equivalents of Rs 124 crore as of March 2017.

As of June 2017, the promoters hold 56.08% stake in the company. Sobha is engaged in the construction and development of residential and commercial projects. The company is also engaged in contractual projects. Buybacks appear to have become the preferred route for companies to return wealth to shareholders, especially since dividend income of over Rs 10 lakh per annum is taxable at 10% in the hands of all residents, domestic companies, trusts or funds, except those established for religious, educational or charitable purposes.

The government is also using the buyback route to tap the coffers of cash-rich PSUs. It hopes to be able to meet its divestment target this way. Of the Rs 46,246.58 crore raised by the government through the disinvestment route in 2016-17, nearly Rs 19,000 crore after state undertakings offered their shares in buybacks. Buybacks are the process by which companies repurchase their shares from stakeholders. The bought-back shares are extinguished, shrinking the firms’ equity base.