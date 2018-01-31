Smallcap and midcap shares correction good for stock markets, says Emkay Global

The BSE Smallcap index closed at 18,716, shedding more than 0.8% on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Even as small cap and midcap stocks continue to remain under pressure ahead of Union Budget 2018, Krishna Kumar of Emkay Global says that the correction is welcome. “It is good that the small and midcap segment is not running away rather there is a correction which is happening. Possibly there should be both time as well as price correction,” Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD & CFO with Emkay Global Financial told CNBC-TV18. In the last one week alone, the S&P BSE Smallcap index has corrected by more than 4%. The BSE Smallcap Index was trading at 18,710, shedding more than 0.8% on Wednesday. Top market voices and experts point out that the space could remain under pressure throughout the year.

Interestingly, the 30-share Sensex, which closed at record high levels on Monday, too closed in the red for the second consecutive day, ahead of Union Budget 2019. Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that he expects midcap and smallcap shares to see a sharper declines, in case of a stock market correction.

The expert also said that market has already factored in positive earnings expectations for the quarter ended December 2017, which what is now started reflecting in the stock’s reaction.

Commenting on whether the government is likely to introduce LTCG in equities, Krisha Kumar said, “We believe that govt is pragmatic enough to understand the implications of such moves. But, let’s say if the LTCG get implemented or the government decides to raise the time period from current one year to say two years, which would only lead to a knee-jerk reaction.”

Top market voices say that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may consider introducing LTCG in equities. “Maybe time has come to look at whether the one year period should be increased to two years. This means only after two years you would consider long term,” Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, told The Indian Express. Gains from equity holdings for short term (less than a year) are presently taxed at 15 per cent. The gains made from stock market transactions after one year are currently exempt.

In a recent note, Angel Broking said that the move could be seen negatively by the markets. “The market also hopes that the LTCG on equities is not re-introduced. Tax free LTCG has been a key driver for investments in equities. However, an increase in the time limit for LTCG from 1 year to 3 years looks possible to foster a longer term approach to equities,” Angel Broking said.