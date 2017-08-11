SIS shares erase early gains; lose over 6% in debut trade

The benchmark Sensex fell by 0.84% and ended the session at 31,531. (Reuters)

Security and Intelligence Services erased early gains on the bourses and ended with a loss of more than 6% in debut trade on Thursday. The stock got listed on NSE at Rs 879, 7.85% more than its issue price of Rs 815. However, the stock ended the session at Rs 765, a fall of over 6% from the issue price. On BSE, it listed at a premium of 7.36% at Rs 875. However, it gave up all the gains later and finally closed at Rs 756.70, showing a loss of 7.15% over the issue price.

The benchmark Sensex fell by 0.84% and ended the session at 31,531. The initial public offering of Security and Intelligence Services was subscribed 6.96 times with investors bidding for 3.70 crore shares of 53.16 lakh shares on offer.

The issue received bids for 1.64 crore shares from qualified institutional buyers of the 29.11 lakh shares reserved for them. High-net-worth individuals bid for 23.92 lakh shares of the 14.43 lakh shares reserved for them, bidding 1.66 times. Retail investors bid for nearly 18.91 times or 1.81 crore shares of the 9.62 lakh shares reserved.

Security and Intelligence Services had raised Rs 350.81 crore ahead of its initial public offering. The company sold 43.04 lakh shares to 18 anchor investors at a rate of Rs 815 per piece. The initial public offering of Security and Intelligence Services is expected to help the company raise about Rs 780crore. The issue has been priced in the range of Rs 805-815. The company posted a net profit of Rs 91.3 crore for the year ended March 2017, against a net profit of Rs 75.7 crore in the previous financial year.