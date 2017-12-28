Shares of SBI, DLF, Oil India, Kotle-Patil, United Bank of India in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading up 0.32% at 10,527 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Thursday as most of the Asian markets edged up in the early trade today following a marginal uptick on Wall Street overnight. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading up 0.32% at 10,527 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

These stocks will be in focus today

SBI: India’s largest lender SBI said its board has approved raising Rs 8,000 crore through various sources, including masala bonds, to meet Basel III capital norms.

DLF: Realty major DLF’s shareholders approved an issue of debentures and warrants to promoters in lieu of Rs 11,250 crore equity infusion into the company to reduce company’s net debt significantly, PTI reported.

United Bank of India: State-owned United Bank of India has raised Rs 100 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on a private placement basis.

Kolte-Patil: Kolte-Patil Developer Ltd said that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 193 crore in its township at Pune.

Oil India: Moody’s Investors Service has lowered the state-owned Oil India Limited’s baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa3 from baa2 following the acquisition of an oil and gas block in Russia in 2016 and share buyback in June this year.

Bajaj Group shares: Shares worth Rs 2,479 crore of various Bajaj Group firms were today transacted between several promoter entities, including trusts.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday: The rupee drifted further down by 7 paise to end at a fresh one-week low of 64.15 against the US dollar.

Indian stock markets on Wednesday

Indian stock markets closed lower on Wednesday after making all new record highs in the morning trades amid profit booking ahead of F&O expiry due today. BSE Sensex dropped 98.8 points or 0.29% to finish at 33,911.81 and NSE Nifty settled down 40.75 points or 0.39% at 10,490.75. The slump in shares of heavyweight companies such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, L&T, TCS, Bharti Airtel, SBI led the indices to slip from their respective peaks. Sensex snapped its two-day gaining streak, plunged 154.2 points to hit a day’s low of 33,856.41 while Nifty lost 62.25 points to mark the day’s low at 10,469.25. During the day, the benchmark Sensex rose as much as 127.36 points to hit the lifetime high of 34,137.97 while the wider 50-share index Nifty made it at 10,552.4, rising by 20.9 points.

US stock markets on Wednesday

US stocks eked out a slight gain on Wednesday, as advances in some major technology stocks offset losses in energy and helped keep major indexes just above the unchanged mark, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.09 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,774.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,682.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,939.34.