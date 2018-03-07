Shares of PNB, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, RPG Life Sciences, RCom, Indian Hotels in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.12% at 10,220 on Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. (Image: NSE)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday, 7 March 2018 following the declines in the US stock futures in the late session as the top economic advisor to President Donald Trump, Gary Cohen resigned from the post. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.12% at 10,220 on Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. Shares of the fraud-hit Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank will be in a close watch today as the top officials have been issued the summons in regard to Rs 12,700 crore scandal at India’s second-largest PSU bank PNB.

These stocks will be in focus today

PNB: The anti-fraud agency, SFIO has summoned PNB managing director and CEO Sunil Mehta to record his statement in connection with the Rs 12,700-crore fraud at the bank, and he is expected to appear today, PTI reported citing unidentified officials.

ICICI Bank & Axis Bank: Senior officials from private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank had appeared before the SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) after the anti-fraud agency summoned ICICI Bank’s MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank’s MD & CEO Shikha Sharma with regard to investigations into the Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam. Further, Axis Bank has revealed that it has Rs 200-crore exposure to companies promoted by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

UltraTech Cement: The RBI has increased the limit of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in UltraTech Cement to 40%.

RPG Life Sciences: Pharmaceutical firm RPG Life Sciences promoter Summit Securities sold nearly 11% stake in the company for Rs 79.18 crore, in an open market transaction.

Indian Hotels Company: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said Tata Sons will be acquiring up to 6.64% shares of the company from three promoter entities as part of restructuring the investment portfolio.

Reliance Communications: An arbitration tribunal in an interim order has restrained debt-ridden Reliance Communications from sale, transfer or mortgaging of assets.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday: The rupee jumped to a fresh one-week high gaining 16 paise to end at 64.96 against the US dollars.

Indian stock markets on Tuesday

Indian stock markets ended in negative territory for the fifth straight session on Tuesday with Sensex plunging 429 points and Nifty slipping below 10,250-mark as shares of heavyweight stocks such as ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ITC, TCS, SBI tumbled while PSU banks shares crashed heavily today. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 429.58 points or 1.27% to conclude at 33,317.2 whereas NSE Nifty settled below 10,300, at 10,221.2, down by 137.65 points or 1.33%. Shares of the blue-chip private sector lender ICICI Bank dragged the key equity indices heavily after the anti-fraud agency, SFIO summoned MD & CEO of ICICI Bank in the PNB fraud case.

US stock markets on Tuesday

US stock futures fell more than 1% late Tuesday after the resignation of US President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, fueled fears that the administration would follow through with plans to impose steel and aluminium tariffs, possibly triggering a trade war, Reuters said in a report. White House officials said the dispute over tariffs contributed to Cohn’s decision to resign but was not the only reason, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.36 points, or 0.04% to close at 24,884.12, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points or 0.26% to 2,728.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.30 points or 0.56% to 7,372.01.