Shares in focus today: ICICI Bank, Cipla, Tata Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, Vedanta, Force Motors

Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Wednesday following the mixed signals from the US and Asian peers as major Wall Street indices ended in green with Dow Industrials rising over 100 points while most of the regional markets inched down on the worries of outcome US Fed rate decision. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, NSE Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.11% at 10,169 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.

These stocks will be in focus today

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has raised Rs 4,000 crore from bonds to fund growth.

Cipla: Cipla has received observations from the US health regulator for its Goa plant which are procedural in nature.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors will increase the prices of their models from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. Tata Motors would hike prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 60,000 from 1 April.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder for two road projects worth Rs 448 crore in Maharashtra.

Vedanta: Vedanta is planning to raise Rs 4,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.

Force Motors: Force Motors signed a pact with Germany’s MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH, an arm of Rolls-Royce Power Systems to set up a joint venture facility to produce rail engines at an initial investment of over Rs 300 crore and may generate Rs 1,000 crore in revenues on reaching full capacity.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday: The rupee ended down 3 paise at a four-month low of 65.2 against the US dollar.

Indian stock markets on Tuesday

Indian equity markets ended in green on Tuesday with Sensex settling below the psychological mark of 33,000 and Nifty managing to conclude above 10,100 as shares of blue-chip companies HDFC and Infosys supported the key indices. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 73.64 points or 0.22% to close at 32,996.76 while NSE Nifty inched up 30.1 points or 0.3% to finish at 10,124.35 on Tuesday. Seven out of eleven of the sectoral indices of NSE closed in green barring Nifty Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty with Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma leading the charge rising up to 1.5%. A cyclical trade was seen in the Indian equities on Tuesday ahead of the beginning of US Federal Reserve meet under the new Fed Chief Jerome Powell.

US stock markets on Tuesday

US stocks advanced modestly on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted the energy sector, but another slump in Facebook Inc shares curbed gains, Reuters said in a report. Facebook was not the only social media stock or fund taking a hit on Tuesday. Shares of Snap Inc fell 2.56 percent, while Twitter Inc shares tumbled 10.38 percent, Reuters added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.36 points, or 0.47 percent, to 24,727.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.02 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,716.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.06 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,364.30.