Shares of Airtel, RIL, SBI, UCO Bank, United Bank, Bhushan Steel, RCom, Jet Airways, DHFL, Dr Reddy’s, OBC, NTPC in focus today

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Monday following a huge surge in all of the US indices on Friday with Dow Industrials rising about 440 points. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 1.29% higher at 10,345.5 on Singapore Exchange.

These stocks will be in focus today, 12 March 2018

Coal India: The Central government is expected to get Rs 8,044 crore as interim dividend from state-run Coal India Ltd for the financial year 2017-2018.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India has direct credit exposure of about 1.2 billion rupees ($18.4 million) to companies controlled by jeweller Nirav Modi, and another 1.75 billion rupees ($26.9 million) to Gitanjali group of companies, Reuters reported citing its chief executive.

NTPC: NTPC is likely to finalise the acquisition of the entire stake of Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHC) in its two JV plants at Nabinagar and Kanti for around Rs 3,000 crore in a month, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Capital First Ltd & IDFC Bank: The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger deal between Capital First Ltd and IDFC Bank.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation said it proposes to raise up to Rs 500 crore from debentures to fund business expansion.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Public sector lender Oriental Bank of Commerce raised its benchmark lending rates by up to 0.15 percentage point.

Sadbhav Infrastructure: Sadbhav Infrastructure had won a Rs 934 crore highway project from National Highways Authority of India in Karnataka.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had received five observations from the US health regulator for its API plant at Medak in Telangana.

Bhushan Steel: Bhushan Steel’s Chairman B B Singal was called for questioning by the anti-fraud agency SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) in a case pertaining to alleged siphoning of funds worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom major Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures for refinancing debt and meeting spectrum liabilities. The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on Airtel Payments Bank for violating operating guidelines and Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited acquired 16% stake of US-based KaiOS Technologies Inc (KTI) for cash aggregating to USD 7 million (about Rs 45 crore).

RCom: RCom’s proposal to sell infrastructure assets including towers, optic fibre cable and spectrum to Reliance Jio has been cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Jet Airways: A consortium of Jet Airways, Air France-KLM and Delta Airlines understood to have expressed interest in the disinvestment of national carrier Air India, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

SBI and UCO: SBI and UCO Bank are looking for buyers to sell NPAs (non-performing assets) worth Rs 1,245 crore and have invited bids from ARCs, banks, NBFCs and FIs to clean their books of such dud assets.

PSU bank in focus: The RBI has initiated a special audit of state-owned lenders with focus on trade financing activities, especially relating to the issuance of letters of undertakings (LoUs) by them, PTI said in a report.

The Indian rupee on Friday: The rupee fell 3 paise to end at 65.17 against the US dollar.

Indian stock markets on Friday

Indian stock markets closed on a negative on Friday with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty ending marginally down as shares of metals, bankers slumped heavily. Shares of Tata Steel and Axis Bank were the biggest loser among the Sensex components while heavyweight shares of India’s second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank dragged the benchmark indices massively. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 44.43 points or 0.13% at 33,307.14 and NSE Nifty fell 15.8 points or 0.15% to conclude at 10,226.85. Shares of almost all the metal and mining companies plunged on Friday after the US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium.

US stock markets on Friday

To celebrate the bull market’s ninth birthday on Friday, the three major US stock indexes climbed almost 2% and the Nasdaq closed at a record high, as February’s jobs report assuaged fears of inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes, Reuters said in a report. The bull market, which began on March 9, 2009, is the second longest on record, leading to questions about how much longer it can last, Reuters added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 440.53 points or 1.77% to end at 25,335.74, the S&P 500 gained 47.6 points or 1.74% to 2,786.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 132.86 points or 1.79% to 7,560.81.