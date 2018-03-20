Shares of Airtel, PNB, Ultratech Cement, RIL, Future Retail, Idea, Arvind, Suzlon Energy in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was also trading in red, down 0.43% at 10,071.5 on the Singapore Exchange. (Image: NSE)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday tracking the negative global cues as the major indices on Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday with the benchmark Dow Industrials losing 336 points and Nasdaq Composite diving as much as 138 points due to a sharp tumble in heavyweight shares of Facebook. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was also trading in red, down 0.43% at 10,071.5 on the Singapore Exchange.

These stocks will be in focus today

Ultratech Cement: Ultratech Cement has made an offer to take over loan defaulter Binani Cements for Rs 7,266 crore.

Arvind: Arvind Ltd is expecting a Rs 10,000 crore business from its textiles business in the next four to five years, PTI reported citing an unidentified official.

Telecom stocks (Airtel, Idea, RIL): The Department of Telecom had amended licence norms of service providers to increase the number of instalments for spectrum payments and radiowaves frequency holding limit.

Future Retail: Future Retail has received approval from the RBI to increase the limit of its registered foreign portfolio Investors to 49% of its paid-up capital.

PNB and other PSU banks: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has demanded a joint parliamentary probe into the recent PNB fraud and other bank scams.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Group has won two wind power projects of 300 MW and 200 MW.

The Indian rupee on Monday: The rupee ended down by 23 paise to a one-week low of 65.17 against the US dollar.

Indian stock markets on Monday

US stocks dropped on Monday, with the S&P and Nasdaq suffering their worst day in just over five weeks, as concerns over increased regulation for large tech companies was spearheaded by a plunge in Facebook shares, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.6 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 24,610.91, the S&P 500 lost 39.09 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,712.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.74 points, or 1.84 percent, to 7,344.24.