Shares of Airtel, ICICI Bank, TVS Motor, ITI, BPCL, L&T, HPCL, Wipro, IOC, Jet Airways in focus today

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Thursday following a downtick in most of the Asian peers as US stock markets ended lower for the third straight session with Dow Industrials falling nearly 250 points. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Future was trading little changed, down 0.22% at 10,407.5 on Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

These stocks will be in focus today

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel had approved the allotment of 30,000 debentures for raising about Rs 3,000 crore via private placement.

ITI: ITI Ltd will have order booking of about Rs 10,000 crore by end of this month, PTI reported citing parliamentary panel’s report.

IOC, HPCL & BPCL: Shares of OMCs dropped in the late deals on Wednesday with stocks of Indian Oil (down 3.25%), HPCL (down 2.02%), BPCL (down 0.83%) losing up to 3.3%.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways had announced the expansion of its domestic network, adding 144 new weekly flights.

ICICI Bank: The price band for ICICI Securities’ IPO has been fixed at Rs 519 to Rs 520 per equity share and is expected to raise around Rs 4,000 crore. ICICI Bank will sell about 7.72 crore shares through an offer for sale route.

Wipro: Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to divest its hosted data centre services business to Ensono for $405 million.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company had launched the new version of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with price starting at Rs 81,490 (ex-showroom Delhi).

L&T: L&T has won contracts worth Rs 1,600 crore across various segments.

The Indian rupee on Wednesday: The rupee gained 6 paise to close at 64.83 against the US dollar.

Indian stock markets on Wednesday

Indian stock markets settled in the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty ending marginally lower in red as shares of blue-chip companies such as HDFC, ITC plunged while shares of PSU banks rose up to 14%. In yesterday’s trade, shares of OMCs (oil marketing companies) such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation tumbled up to 3.3% with IOC losing the most. The domestic equities saw a mixed-deals following which shares of mid-cap companies and components of media, PSU bank, IT and private banks closed in the green zone with PSU bankers gaining the highest.

US stock markets on Wednesday

US stocks fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade war that could raise costs and hurt overseas sales for US companies, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 248.91 points, or 1 percent, to end at 24,758.12, the S&P 500 lost 15.83 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,749.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.20 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,496.81.