Shankar Sharma ditched telecom stocks in 2007, and rightly so; Airtel, Idea’s 10-year returns disappoint

Shankar Sharma says that Bharti Airtel is likely to remain a flat-line stock going forward. (Image: Reuters)

With India witnessing a telecom boom a decade back, while some investors may have got carried away, renowned investor Shankar Sharma says that he stopped buying telecom shares in 2007, and hasn’t been investing in the space ever since. In an interview to ET Now earlier this week, Shankar Sharma pointed out that the sector had done well previously, however, now he expects the growth to remain flat. Elaborating on his conviction, Sharma said that globally, mobile operators have a huge growth spurt in the initial years and the charts do very well, but after that initial boom the stock just flat lines like a dead patient’s ECG. He also added that he expects Bharti Airtel shares to be a flat-line stock.

“We stopped looking at the sector in 2007 December and that is when we published three pieces of research saying you are looking at flat lining of ARPU numbers if not outright decline, subscriber growth has already reach a fairly high level,” Sharma said.

Turns out that Shankar Sharma actually got his bet on telecom right. Bharti Airtel shares had been on a rising spree, and jumped from Rs 17 in July-2002 to near Rs 530 levels in October-2007. However, after having such a fabulous run in the initial years, Bharti Airtel shares have largely remained a flat-line stock since then, and closed at Rs 418.2 on NSE this afternoon.

The other major listed telecom player Idea Cellular too seems to fit into that description. Idea shares were hovering around Rs 140 levels in 2008. However, the pressure in the industry weighed heavily on the stock, and the shares are down to Rs 80.75 as on date, implying negative returns in the last 10-years.

Taking note of the telecom industry’s performance, Shankar Sharma says that the subscriber growth seems to have peaked and the ARPU numbers don’t seem to be coming through. Interestingly, when he made the bet in 2007, Shankar Sharma explains that Reliance Jio was not around and Rcom wasn’t really factor. Nearly 10-years later, we are left with only three major players along with BSNL, considering Idea and Vodafone as a single entity.