Sensex zooms over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 10,200; Tata Motors, Airtel lead

Shares of HDFC Standard Life Insurance gained 1.18% to Rs 393 as the HDFC group company is all set to announce its Q2 earnings for the first time after getting listed. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sensex and Nifty opened on a higher note for the second consecutive day on Friday tracking the upsurge in the Wall Street shares on Thursday. BSE Sensex gained 84.99 points or 0.26% to begin at 33,034.20 whereas NSE Nifty added 31.75 points or 0.31% to start the day at 10,198.45. Shares of Tata Motors (up 1.6%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.4%), Adani Ports (up 1.25%), ICICI Bank (up 1.14%), Axis Bank (up 1.06%) were among the top five gainers on the 30-share indicator Sensex. Earlier yesterday, Indian stock markets broke the 8-day downtrend record, posting the biggest single-day gain since 1 November. The bluechip stock of Bharti Airtel was among the top gainers on Sensex, rose as much as 1.3% after it zoomed more than 6% in yesterday’s trade. Shares of large-cap companies such as Tata Motors, Bosch, Axis Bank, UPL, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto gained in the early session on NSE Nifty today.

Shares of HDFC Standard Life Insurance gained 1.18% to Rs 393 as the HDFC group company is all set to announce its Q2 earnings for the first time after getting listed. Most of the Asian shares followed the Wall Sreet uptrend with Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising 1.1% to 22,741.23 and South Korea’s Kospi gaining 0.2% to 2,466.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% to 28,480.7, Chinese Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,280.13 while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.3% to 5,993.6. The benchmark Sensex rose as much as 202.4 points to 33,151.61 while the broader Nifty advanced 121.3 points to mark the day’s high at 10,227.35.

Shares of India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel advanced more than 7% in the late afternoon trades on Thursday. The stock of Bharti Airtel witnessed a massive spike after 2 pm yesterday, for reasons yet unknown. The stock of Bharti Airtel gained as much as 7.11% to Rs 518.4 on BSE while it zoomed 7.24% to Rs 518.5 on NSE while it settled up 6.5% at Rs 515.4 on BSE.

US stocks ended higher on Thursday led by the upmove in the technology shares, companies including Facebook and Alphabet. Shares of yoga pants seller Lululemon Athletica surged massively. Facebook climbed 2.31% while Google parent-company Alphabet added 1.23% helping the S&P 500 end higher after the index lost ground for four straight sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to end at 24,211.48 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29% to 2,636.98. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.54% to 6,812.84.