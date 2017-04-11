Sensex vaults 213 pts ahead of economic data, earnings

The 30-share barometer resumed higher before ending at 29,788.35, a recovery of 212.61 points, or 0.72 percent. The gauge had lost 398.50 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty again crossed the 9,200-mark to hit a high of 9,242.70 and settled 55.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 9,237.

Stocks remained on the front foot as the Sensex today sprinted 213 points to close at 29,788, after three days of losses, on investor optimism about March quarter earnings. Investors are looking forward to a set of economic data — industrial production (IIP) for February and CPI inflation for March due tomorrow. The quarterly results are going to kick off with Infosys announcing its numbers on Thursday.

Sectoral indices such as FMCG, capital goods, PSU, realty and banking were in the lead, giving sentiment a lift. The 30-share barometer resumed higher before ending at 29,788.35, a recovery of 212.61 points, or 0.72 percent. The gauge had lost 398.50 points in the previous three sessions. The NSE Nifty again crossed the 9,200-mark to hit a high of 9,242.70 and settled 55.55 points, or 0.61 per cent, higher at 9,237.

“The rupee reversing some of its losses and approaching Infy Q4 results propped up IT stocks. Banks continue to look forward to NPA resolution measures shortly, and the strength was visible today. India’s IIP and CPI release tomorrow will keep market interested, but may not make a strong move until Q4 numbers start flowing in,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Hopes of a good show by IT major Infosys for the March quarter helped. The stock recovered 1.49 per cent. ICICI Bank, SBI, L&T, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints all added to the broad momentum.

The BSE FMCG index surged 1.56 per cent whereas ITC soared 3.16 per cent. Other sectoral indices did not disappoint as capital goods rose 1.48 per cent, PSU 1.45 per cent and realty 1.29 per cent. Small-cap and mid-cap indices firmed up by 1.01 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the foreign funds sold net Rs 716.19 crore yesterday, as per provisional figures. Overseas, shares remained mixed as investors continued to digest the ramifications of last week’s US air strike on Syria.

The market breadth remained positive as 1,724 stocks ended higher, 1,153 closed lower while 144 ruled steady. The total turnover fell to Rs 3,613.98 crore, from Rs 4,013.18 crore yesterday.