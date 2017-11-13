Sensex turns dull ahead of inflation data, RCom hits record low; Rupee slips 20 paise

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets opened slightly higher on Monday but quickly swung into red following the Asian shares which fell in the early morning trade. BSE Sensex gained 82.85 points to open at 33,397.41 while NSE Nifty started flat at 10,322. Investors are keenly awaiting the inflation data for the month of October which is scheduled to be announced post market hours today. The benchmark Sensex lost 83.42 points to hit a day’s low of 33,231.14 whereas the broader Nifty tripped below 10,300, shaving off 40.05 points to mark the day’s low of 10,281.95.

Shares of M&M, SBI, TCS, Axis Bank, HUL gained up to 2.19% while L&T, Coal India, ONGC, HDFC, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel lost up to 4%. The stock of Idea Idea Cellular slipped 5.97% to the day’s low of Rs 91.2 after the telecom company posted its fourth straight quarterly loss on Monday. The company reported a net loss after tax of Rs 11.07 billion for the quarter ended 30 September as compared with a profit of Rs 915 million in the same period a year earlier.

Reliance Communications shares tumbled 12% after the company reported a loss in the September quarter. Reliance Communications reported a net loss of Rs 27.09 billion for the July-September quarter versus a profit of Rs 620 million in the corresponding period a year ago. The stock plunged 12.09% to hit a fresh all-time low of Rs 12.35 on NSE. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee lost 20 paise to 65.36 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market in the early trade on Monday.

US stocks settled flat on Friday, with losses in Intel and Apple as investors worried about the future of promised corporate tax cuts following dueling plans unveiled by Republican US lawmakers, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.73 points or 0.17% to 23,422.21, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,582.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,750.94.