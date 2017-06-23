Sensex tumbles 153 points on profit-booking

The 30-share Sensex rose over 75 points in morning trade and shot up to 31,365.39, but quickly lost momentum to hit the day’s low of 31,110.39.

Benchmark Sensex gave up early gains to end 153 points lower at 31,138.21 today while the Nifty cracked below the 9,600-mark as investors took profit ahead of a long weekend. On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 81.81 points, or 0.26 per cent, while the broader Nifty shed 13.10 points, or 0.13 per cent. Markets will remain closed on Monday on account of ‘Id-ul-Fitr’ (Ramzan Id).

The 30-share Sensex rose over 75 points in morning trade and shot up to 31,365.39, but quickly lost momentum to hit the day’s low of 31,110.39. It finally ended 152.53 points, or 0.49 per cent lower at 31,138.21.

The Sensex had gained 7.10 points in yesterday’s session. The broader NSE Nifty moved between 9,647.65 and 9,565.30, before ending 55.05 points, or 0.57 per cent down at 9,574.95.